Pipeline Predicaments: Ukraine's Oil Dilemma in Europe

Ukraine has yet to officially declare the resumption of oil deliveries through the Druzhba pipeline, despite Slovakia's announcement of a delay. According to a Ukrainian energy source, Kyiv has not moved the scheduled restart to February 26 as previously indicated by Slovakia's economy ministry.

Earlier this month, Slovakia reported a pipeline outage after Russian oil shipments via Slovakia and Hungary were halted following damage from a reported Russian drone strike in Ukraine. Both Slovakia and Hungary hold Ukraine accountable for the prolonged disruption of oil supplies.

This situation has prompted the European Commission to urge Ukraine to expedite repairs. Meanwhile, Slovakia's Prime Minister Robert Fico declared a halt on emergency electricity supplies to Ukraine until the oil flows are restored. Ukraine has suggested alternative routes for oil transit during the repair period, dismissing Slovakia's electricity supply threats as blackmail.

