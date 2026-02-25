Left Menu

Daring Night Attack: Gunfire at Kashmere Gate

An attack occurred near Kashmere Gate's ISBT involving unidentified gunmen who fired at a car with ties to gangster Lawrence Bishnoi. A person was injured but is stable. The number of assailants remains unclear as the investigation, involving CCTV footage and forensic analysis, is ongoing.

On Tuesday night, near the Inter-State Bus Terminus in Kashmere Gate, unidentified gunmen allegedly opened fire on a car linked to jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi. Law enforcement officials reported that this brazen attack injured one person.

According to Deputy Commissioner of Police (North) Raja Banthia, authorities received notice of the shooting around 10 pm and promptly responded. The victim, now hospitalized, remains in stable condition. At the incident site, occupants of the car relayed that three motorcyclists burst onto the scene with indiscriminate gunfire before swiftly vanishing.

Investigations are underway, with accounts regarding the number of assailants varying. Forensic teams gathered evidence, and CCTV footage from nearby areas is under review to piece together the event's sequence, as detectives meticulously pursue all viable leads.

