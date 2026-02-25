Left Menu

Pentagon Pressures AI Firms Over Military Access

The U.S. Defense Secretary has given AI firm Anthropic until Friday to relax its safeguards that restrict military use. Reports indicate the Pentagon is urging AI companies, including OpenAI, to provide access to their tools on classified networks, despite Anthropic's stance to maintain these limitations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-02-2026 00:18 IST
The U.S. Defense Secretary, Pete Hegseth, has issued a stern ultimatum to artificial intelligence firm Anthropic, demanding they revise safeguards on military-used products by Friday, according to Axios reports.

This push follows an exclusive Reuters report earlier this month revealing the Pentagon's efforts to convince major AI companies, including OpenAI and Anthropic, to integrate their AI tools into classified networks, reducing the conventional user restrictions.

Meanwhile, Axios also reported that the Pentagon might sever ties with Anthropic due to the company's stance on maintaining strict restrictions on how the military can employ its models, such as Claude AI.

