Vietnam capital dims street lights to save energy during heat wave

Authorities in Vietnam's capital of Hanoi are turning off street lights to keep the national power system running amid record temperatures bringing a surge in demand in some parts of the Southeast Asian nation. As weather officials warn the heat wave could run into June, several cities have cut back on public lighting after state utility EVN said rising demand for air conditioning could burden the national grid further.

Reuters | Hanoi | Updated: 30-05-2023 10:57 IST | Created: 30-05-2023 10:55 IST
Representative image Image Credit: FreeStock Photos
As weather officials warn the heat wave could run into June, several cities have cut back on public lighting after state utility EVN said rising demand for air conditioning could burden the national grid further. "It's so harsh and hot outside that people have to wear protective clothing to cool down and not get burned," said Hanoi resident Tran Van Hung, 67.

Temperatures this week are expected to range between 26 and 38 degrees Celsius (78.8 and 100.4 degrees F), weather officials say. To deal with the problem, Hanoi turns on its public lighting half an hour later than usual, and switches it off half an hour sooner, while halving illumination on some major roads and in public parks.

"If people all save energy, all will have enough electricity to use, but if not, there will be a partial electrical overload that will put the power grid at risk," said Luong Minh Quan, an electrician with EVN in Hanoi. Last week Vietnam called for electrical devices to be turned off when not in use, and for air-conditioning to be kept above 26 degrees C (78.8°F).

Some chose to cool off at a waterpark, though experts say activity in extreme heat can cause dehydration and exhaustion. "The water can help overcome the heat, as there are no other immediate solutions," said Tran Minh Trung, 48.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

