Left Menu

Assam: Former Congress MLA Jonjonali Baruah passes away

Jonjonali Baruah represented the Morigaon assembly constituency from 2001 to 2016.

ANI | Updated: 30-05-2023 11:31 IST | Created: 30-05-2023 11:31 IST
Assam: Former Congress MLA Jonjonali Baruah passes away
Former Congress MLA Jonjonali Barua (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Former Congress MLA and senior party leader Jonjonali Baruah passed away in Guwahati on Tuesday. Baruah breathed his last at the Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH). She was 63.

Baruah represented the Morigaon assembly constituency from 2001 to 2016. Assam Pradesh Congress Committee president Bhupen Kumar Borah expressed his condolences on the demise of Baruah.

Assam Congress paid tributes to the former MLA and offered condolences to the bereaved family. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Soccer-PSG keeper Rico remains in intensive care after riding accident

Soccer-PSG keeper Rico remains in intensive care after riding accident

 Global
2
Sensex, Nifty extend gains to 3rd day on global stocks rally

Sensex, Nifty extend gains to 3rd day on global stocks rally

 India
3
India to push back against 'agenda-driven' global ranking firms - Modi advisor

India to push back against 'agenda-driven' global ranking firms - Modi advis...

 Global
4
Abdul Rahman Munif: Google Doodle celebrates contributions of iconic Arab novelist

Abdul Rahman Munif: Google Doodle celebrates contributions of iconic Arab no...

 Saudi Arabia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Wave of Change: How the Next Generation is Revolutionizing Water by Tackling Waste

Exercise Your Way to Health: The Key to Disease Prevention and Weight Loss

Unleashing Human Potential: The Power of Automation in the Digital Age

Unveiling the Unexplored: Discovering Hidden Destinations for Adventurous Souls

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023