Assam: Former Congress MLA Jonjonali Baruah passes away

Former Congress MLA and senior party leader Jonjonali Baruah passed away in Guwahati on Tuesday. Baruah breathed his last at the Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH). She was 63.

Baruah represented the Morigaon assembly constituency from 2001 to 2016. Assam Pradesh Congress Committee president Bhupen Kumar Borah expressed his condolences on the demise of Baruah.

Assam Congress paid tributes to the former MLA and offered condolences to the bereaved family. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)