Left Menu

Punjab minister orders lodging police complaints over miscreants duping farmers through fake PM-Kusum portal

Punjab Minister Aman Arora on Tuesday ordered officials to lodge a police complaint over reports that some miscreants have created a fake portal of the PM-Kusum scheme to dupe farmers with an assurance of installing solar-powered pumps.

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 30-05-2023 20:20 IST | Created: 30-05-2023 20:20 IST
Punjab minister orders lodging police complaints over miscreants duping farmers through fake PM-Kusum portal
  • Country:
  • India

Punjab Minister Aman Arora on Tuesday ordered officials to lodge a police complaint over reports that some miscreants have created a fake portal of the PM-Kusum scheme to dupe farmers with an assurance of installing solar-powered pumps. The new and renewable energy sources minister said it has come to his notice that some miscreants have created fake Facebook accounts and a hoax portal of the PM-Kusum scheme to dupe farmers.

They are demanding advance amounts from the farmers, besides collecting documents of their land, bank accounts, Aadhaar cards and photos, he said in an official release here.

Arora asked the Punjab Energy Development Agency (PEDA) officials to lodge a police complaint and get the matter investigated. He also released the mobile numbers of PEDA officials for people to lodge a complaint about the fraud.

Arora said whenever PEDA invites applications for setting up solar-powered pumps under the PM-KUSUM scheme, it would be informed through newspapers and other official mass media platforms.

Under the PM-Kusum scheme, farmers get financial support for installing standalone solar-powered agriculture pumps by replacing diesel-powered pumps.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Britain takes steps to clamp down on teen vaping; Plastic recycling in focus as treaty talks get underway in Paris

Health News Roundup: Britain takes steps to clamp down on teen vaping; Plast...

 Global
2
SC grants protection to 20-year-old woman fearing threat to life from family members

SC grants protection to 20-year-old woman fearing threat to life from family...

 India
3
Libya court sentences 23 to death, 14 to life imprisonment for ISIL campaign

Libya court sentences 23 to death, 14 to life imprisonment for ISIL campaign

 Global
4
Unemployment rate for young people in China reaches 20.4 pc in April: Report

Unemployment rate for young people in China reaches 20.4 pc in April: Report...

 China

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Wave of Change: How the Next Generation is Revolutionizing Water by Tackling Waste

Exercise Your Way to Health: The Key to Disease Prevention and Weight Loss

Unleashing Human Potential: The Power of Automation in the Digital Age

Unveiling the Unexplored: Discovering Hidden Destinations for Adventurous Souls

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023