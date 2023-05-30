Left Menu

NCERT drops content from class 12 Political Science book after objection from Sikh body

National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) announced to drop of objectionable content against Sikh Community from the political science textbook for Class 12 students of the CBSE.

ANI | Updated: 30-05-2023 21:59 IST | Created: 30-05-2023 21:59 IST
NCERT drops content from class 12 Political Science book after objection from Sikh body
Sanjay Kumar Secretary of School Education (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

By Amit Kumar National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) announced to drop of objectionable content against Sikh Community from the political science textbook for Class 12 students of the CBSE.

The portions have been removed in view of the representation received from the stakeholders, particularly a letter from the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee and a recommendation of the expert group set up by NCERT. Speaking to ANI in an exclusive interview, Sanjay Kumar Secretary of School Education told ANI that in the chapter of Political Science of Class 12 Punjab, there were two-three such lines in reference to which a letter was given by SGPC to NCERT Director and requested that some points related to Anandpur Saheb resolution should be changed and reconsider it.

"NCERT has its own procedure that when such a request is received, it forms a committee of exports and takes decisions based on the recommendations of that export committee. The SGPC says that it was written in the book that the Anandpur Sahib Resolution depicted that the Sikhs wanted a 'separate Sikh Nation' for themselves, objecting to that point because no such thing has been said in Anandpur Sahib Resolution", he added. School Education Secretary Kumar further told ANI that the Export Committee which has been constituted by NCERT has studied the Anandpur Sahib Revolution on this point and gave its recommendation to NCERT. On the basis of that NCERT has made some minor changes in it and now drop it.

"On the basis of that minor change NCERT has issued Corrigendum to CBSE that the correction version should aware to teachers and also removed from digital books," he added. NCERT said that the experts' committee examined the same and as per its recommendation, the following changes have been incorporated in Chapter VII -Regional Aspirations (Rationalised Class XII Political Science Textbook-Pg. 123)

"From the last sentence of the third paragraph under the sub-heading 'Punjab' the line'...but it could also be interpreted as a plea for a separate Sikh nation' is dropped. Just before this line, the given statement is rewritten as 'The Resolution was a plea for strengthening federalism in India'. In the same section (Sub-heading 'Punjab'), from the last sentence of the fourth paragraph, '... and the creation of Khalistan' is dropped," NCERT said. The soft copy of the Class XII Political Science Textbook with changes is uploaded on the NCERT's website. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Britain takes steps to clamp down on teen vaping; Plastic recycling in focus as treaty talks get underway in Paris

Health News Roundup: Britain takes steps to clamp down on teen vaping; Plast...

 Global
2
SC grants protection to 20-year-old woman fearing threat to life from family members

SC grants protection to 20-year-old woman fearing threat to life from family...

 India
3
Libya court sentences 23 to death, 14 to life imprisonment for ISIL campaign

Libya court sentences 23 to death, 14 to life imprisonment for ISIL campaign

 Global
4
Switzerland's Social Democrats propose shrinking UBS

Switzerland's Social Democrats propose shrinking UBS

Switzerland

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Wave of Change: How the Next Generation is Revolutionizing Water by Tackling Waste

Exercise Your Way to Health: The Key to Disease Prevention and Weight Loss

Unleashing Human Potential: The Power of Automation in the Digital Age

Unveiling the Unexplored: Discovering Hidden Destinations for Adventurous Souls

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023