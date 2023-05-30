Left Menu

Manipur: People throng market to buy essentials after six-hour relaxation in curfew in Imphal

On his second day of visit to Manipur on Tuesday, Union Home Minister Amit Shah held wide-ranging discussions with civil society organisations, a group of prominent personalities, intellectuals, retired Army officers and civil servants here in Imphal.

ANI | Updated: 30-05-2023 23:33 IST | Created: 30-05-2023 23:33 IST
Manipur: People throng market to buy essentials after six-hour relaxation in curfew in Imphal
Visuals of people rushing to markets in Imphal after curfew relaxation (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  India
  • India

People thronged Khwairamband Market of violence -hit Imphal after the administration gave a six hours relaxation in curfew till 11 am. People were seen rushing for buying essential items in the market. Women vendors of the Ima Keithel (said to be the largest women-only market in the world) expressed their happiness over the Union Home Minister Amit Shah's visit to the state and hoped for the situation to get normal at the earliest.

Accusing Kuki's for attacking common villagers and torching their houses and villages, women vendors of the Ima Keithel urged HM Amit Shah to 'flush out Kuki terrorists from the soil of Manipur, so that all the communities, including Meitei, Meitei Pangals, Kukis and Nagas live peacefully together'. One of the woman vendors showed her satisfaction with the steps taken by Chief Minister N Brien Singh and urged people to synchronise with CM's appeal. However, she also claimed that if the situation in Manipur remains the same by 2024, then it would be difficult for BJP to retain power in the 2024 state elections.

On his second day of visit to Manipur on Tuesday, Union Home Minister Amit Shah held wide-ranging discussions with civil society organisations, a group of prominent personalities, intellectuals, retired Army officers and civil servants here in Imphal. The Home Minister also reviewed the security situation with senior officials of the Manipur Police, Central Armed Police Forces and the Indian Army.

In the meeting with security personnel, Shah said, "peace and prosperity of Manipur is our top priority", and instructed the officials to strictly deal with any activities disturbing the peace of the state".He also met a delegation of Women leaders (Meira Paibis) in Imphal. Reiterating the significance of the role of women in the society of Manipur, the Home Minister said that "together, we are committed to ensuring peace and prosperity in the state".

The Home Minister further met delegations of civil society organisations such as; COCOMI, AMUCO, AMOCOC, MMW, STDCM, FOCS, Forum for Restoration of Peace and student organisations. The delegation expressed their commitment to peace and assured that wewould together contribute to paving the way to restore normalcy in Manipur.

Before leaving for Churachandpur, the Home Minister interacted with a group of prominent personalities, intellectuals, retired Army officers as well as civil servants. The delegates urged the Union Home Minister for effective intervention to restore peace and normalcy.

The Minister visited Churachandpur and held a meeting with prominent personalities and a delegation of Civil Society Organisations. Later in the evening, Shah held an all-party meeting in Imphal.

The Home Minister will visit the Moreh and Kangpokpi areas of Manipur on Wednesday. He will interact with the delegations of various local groups in Moreh followed by meeting with Civil Society Organisations in Kangpokpi. Later he will hold a security review meeting in Imphal. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

