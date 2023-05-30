Delhi CM again sends LG file for appointment of DERC chairman

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has again sent the file for the appointment of the Delhi Electricity Regulatory Commission (DERC) Chairperson to the city Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena, the government official said on Tuesday. The Delhi Government has put forward the name of Retired Justice Rajiv Kumar Srivastava for the role of DERC Chairperson.

The development came after the Supreme Court on May 19 ordered directing Lt Governor of Delhi to act on the aid and advice of the council of ministers and to appoint a DERC chairperson within two weeks. Four months ago in January, Kejriwal had approved the appointment of retired Justice Rajiv Kumar Srivastava as the DERC Chairperson.

"The proposal was presented by then-Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, who was in charge of the Power Ministry. Prior to this, the appointment of the two previous DERC Chairpersons was carried out through the same process outlined in the Electricity Act," the statement said. Later, the Delhi Government filed a petition in the Supreme Court.

In the petition, the Delhi Government stated that the name of retired Justice Rajiv Kumar Srivastava, a former judge of the Madhya Pradesh High Court, was proposed in January as the new DERC Chairperson. (ANI)

