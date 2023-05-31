Left Menu

UP: Gold biscuits worth Rs1.26 cr seized at Deoria railway station

According to officials, the estimated value of seized gold biscuits is Rs1.26 crore. The biscuits were recovered from a man and woman during a search carried out jointly by GRP and Revenue Intelligence on Tuesday.

ANI | Updated: 31-05-2023 10:25 IST | Created: 31-05-2023 10:25 IST
UP: Gold biscuits worth Rs1.26 cr seized at Deoria railway station
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
17 biscuits of gold weighing around 2100 grams were seized by the government railway police (GRP) at Deoria railway station, officials said on Wednesday. According to officials, the estimated value of seized gold biscuits is Rs1.26 crore. The biscuits were recovered from a man and woman during a search carried out jointly by GRP and Revenue Intelligence on Tuesday.

According to the GRP, on receiving secret information, a search operation was launched and the duo were intercepted near the parcel office at Deoria railway station. On being searched, 17 gold biscuits were recovered from their possession.

When questioned, they could not produce any valid documents regarding the sale or purchase of the gold biscuits. The duo were identified as Amit Verma and Neha Verma, and were detained for further questioning by the Department of Revue Intelligence, officials added. (ANI)

