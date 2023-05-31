Left Menu

Health Ministry deploys teams of doctors in strife-hit Manipur to provide health facilities

Union health ministry deploys several teams of doctors to support Manipur's public health efforts with immediate effect to provide health facilities, that have been adversely impacted due to the ongoing strife in the state, an official statement said.

ANI | Updated: 31-05-2023 22:58 IST | Created: 31-05-2023 22:58 IST
Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya (File photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Union health ministry on Wednesday deployed several teams of doctors to support Manipur's public health efforts with immediate effect, which have been adversely impacted due to the ongoing strife in the state, an official statement said. "Ministry of Health, under the direction of Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, has deployed several teams of doctors to Manipur with immediate effect to support Manipur's public health efforts," an official statement said.

As per the statement, six teams of doctors, with four doctors each specialising in surgery, psychiatry, medicine, obstetrics and gynaecology, pediatric, urology and emergency care will support the state to provide health facilities, that have been adversely impacted due to the ongoing strife in the State. The teams consist of doctors from All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Kalyani, AIIMS Guwahati and NEIGRIMS Shillong, it said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

