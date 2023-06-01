Left Menu

Russian rouble steadies near 81 vs dollar

The Russian rouble steadied near 81 against the dollar on Thursday, not far from a five-week low, under pressure from lower oil prices and geopolitics, while dynamics in the supply of foreign currency were mixed. By 1115 GMT, the rouble was 0.2% stronger against the dollar at 80.95 and had lost 0.2% to trade at 86.67 versus the euro.

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 01-06-2023 17:27 IST | Created: 01-06-2023 16:55 IST
Russian rouble steadies near 81 vs dollar
Representative Image. (Photo Credit - Reuters) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Russian Federation

The Russian rouble steadied near 81 against the dollar on Thursday, not far from a five-week low, under pressure from lower oil prices and geopolitics, while dynamics in the supply of foreign currency were mixed.

By 1115 GMT, the rouble was 0.2% stronger against the dollar at 80.95 and had lost 0.2% to trade at 86.67 versus the euro. It had firmed 0.1% against the yuan to 11.37. Some large Russian exporters converting foreign currency revenues to pay upcoming dividends has supported the rouble, but the currency usually sees reduced support from FX conversions at the start of each month, after companies have paid month-end taxes.

Oil major Lukoil could provide an additional $1.3 billion in foreign currency supply for dividends, estimated Promsvyazbank analyst Egor Zhilnikov, the effect of which should stretch into the first week of June. Persistent local demand for foreign currency has hampered the rouble of late. Local investors buying up Western assets plays against the rouble and Western companies still trying to exit the market face growing headwinds.

Geopolitics has also played a role. The rouble hit its weakest since late April on Tuesday after drone strikes that one politician called the most dangerous attack on Moscow since World War Two. A Ukrainian presidential aide denied Kyiv's direct involvement.

Brent crude oil, a global benchmark for Russia's main export, was down 0.6% at $72.20 a barrel. Brent was trading near $78 a barrel early this week. Ministers from OPEC+ that includes top producers Saudi Arabia and Russia are scheduled to gather on Saturday and Sunday for a regular biannual meeting. The group pumps more than 40% of the world's oil supply.

"Oil will now play a very large role for the further dynamics of the Russian equity market," said Alor Broker in a note. "Many securities are overbought." Russian stock indexes were mixed.

The dollar-denominated RTS index was up 0.1% to 1,056.9 points. The rouble-based MOEX Russian index was 0.1% lower at 2,715.9 points. Russia published a trove of monthly economic data late on Wednesday, with record low unemployment laying bare Russia's labour shortage that is stifling economic growth.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complaints]

ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complai...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Britain takes steps to clamp down on teen vaping; WHO records over 1,000 attacks on Ukraine healthcare during war and more

Health News Roundup: Britain takes steps to clamp down on teen vaping; WHO r...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Chinese visa applications just 35% of pre-pandemic levels, data show; J&J faces new trial over talc cancer claims, amid settlement push and more

Health News Roundup: Chinese visa applications just 35% of pre-pandemic leve...

 Global
4
Committed to using AI to positively disrupt way we diagnose, treat and care for patients: Kamineni of Apollo Hospitals

Committed to using AI to positively disrupt way we diagnose, treat and care ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Guardians of the Green: Exploring the Beauty and Importance of Amazon Forests

Navigating the Future: The Latest in GPS Technology

Wave of Change: How the Next Generation is Revolutionizing Water by Tackling Waste

Exercise Your Way to Health: The Key to Disease Prevention and Weight Loss

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023