Delhi police ASI injured after being stabbed by unidentified assaliant

A Delhi police assistant sub-inspector (ASI) was injured allegedly after being stabbed by an unidentified man he nabbed on suspicion in Delhi's Moti Nagar area on Thursday night.

ANI | Updated: 02-06-2023 16:37 IST | Created: 02-06-2023 16:37 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
A Delhi police assistant sub-inspector (ASI) was injured allegedly after being stabbed by an unidentified man he nabbed on suspicion in Delhi's Moti Nagar area on Thursday night, the police said. According to officials, the victim, ASI, identified as Vikram Singh, was on night patrolling near the Zakhira flyover under the Moti Nagar Police station area of the city. On suspicion, he stopped a person and conducted a search on him.

While Vikram was searching the suspect, he took out a knife and stabbed him multiple times. The accused later fled from the spot leaving him behind. While ASI was taken to a nearby hospital and admitted there, official said.

Based on ASI's complaint, a case under sections 186, 353 and 307 of IPC has been registered and the police were further looking into the case. "A team has been formed and the search for the accused is on," the police said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

