"Such activity will not work in Madhya Pradesh...": CM Chouhan over purported posters of girls wearing Hijab in Damoh school

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Friday once again objected to the dress code of Damoh school case where purported posters of girls wearing Hijab came to light via social media. Addressing a program in Madhya Pradesh's Chhatarpur district, CM Chouhan said, "Yesterday (June 1), I came to know that girls were asked to come to school by tying something on their heads in a school in Damoh. A rule was made in the school for it. And a poem was being taught in the name of the person who got India partitioned."

"I want to warn that such activities will not work in Madhya Pradesh. The New Education Policy (NEP) which has been implemented by Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be followed," he said. If anyone will teach something else in the school against that policy or force any girl to come to school by tying a scarf or something else on her head, then such school will not be able to run in Madhya Pradesh, the chief minister said.

He added that such practices would not be allowed to run in Madhya Pradesh. Here, the work of imparting education would be done according to the education policy. CM Chouhan on Thursday (June 1) ordered a probe into the matter of purported posters of girls wearing Hijab in Damoh school.

Earlier, the CM said, "No school has the right to compel any girl to wear anything which is not in their tradition. A matter has come to my notice of a school in Damoh and I have ordered an inquiry in this regard. After investigation, we will take action on the matter on the basis of facts." Notably, a purported poster of a private school is going viral on social media in which a few hindu girls were allegedly seen wearing Hijab. Following which right-wing organisations raised the issue.

Nonetheless, after the Chief Minister's instructions, the school management issued a notice on Thursday itself and made the scarf optional in the dress code. (ANI)

