Meghalaya: BSF, BGB play friendly 'Maitree' volleyball match on Indo-Bangla border

Border Security Force and Border Guard Bangladesh on Friday played a 'Maitree' volleyball match on the Indo-Bangladesh border of East Jaintia Hills, Meghalaya. The match was played at Barsora village near BSF outpost Kuliang, East Jaintia Hills.

Sanjay Sharma, Commandant 172 Batallion BSF welcomed 35 members of the BGB delegation led by Mohd Assadunnabi, Commanding Officer 19 BGB. "On the occasion, BSF Commandant Sanjay Sharma stated that the event was conducted to encourage and strengthen the friendly ties between two great nations and both elite border guarding forces. He emphasized that such matches will promote cordial relations and coordination in order to maintain peace and tranquillity on Border," the official statement said.

"The match was attended by around 500 villagers from nearby bordering villages and troops of both the Border Guarding Forces. The commanding officer, 19 BGB expressed gratitude for a warm welcome by BSF and for organizing the 'Maitree' volleyball match," the statement added. The event concluded with the distribution of prizes to the participants. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)