Left Menu

Meghalaya: BSF, BGB play friendly 'Maitree' volleyball match on Indo-Bangla border

The match was played at Barsora village near BSF outpost Kuliang, East Jaintia Hills. Sanjay Sharma, Commandant 172 Batallion BSF welcomed 35 members of the BGB delegation led by Mohd Assadunnabi, Commanding Officer 19 BGB.

ANI | Updated: 02-06-2023 19:43 IST | Created: 02-06-2023 19:43 IST
Meghalaya: BSF, BGB play friendly 'Maitree' volleyball match on Indo-Bangla border
BSF and BGB playing volleyball match (Photo/Twitter handle @BSF_Meghalaya). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Border Security Force and Border Guard Bangladesh on Friday played a 'Maitree' volleyball match on the Indo-Bangladesh border of East Jaintia Hills, Meghalaya. The match was played at Barsora village near BSF outpost Kuliang, East Jaintia Hills.

Sanjay Sharma, Commandant 172 Batallion BSF welcomed 35 members of the BGB delegation led by Mohd Assadunnabi, Commanding Officer 19 BGB. "On the occasion, BSF Commandant Sanjay Sharma stated that the event was conducted to encourage and strengthen the friendly ties between two great nations and both elite border guarding forces. He emphasized that such matches will promote cordial relations and coordination in order to maintain peace and tranquillity on Border," the official statement said.

"The match was attended by around 500 villagers from nearby bordering villages and troops of both the Border Guarding Forces. The commanding officer, 19 BGB expressed gratitude for a warm welcome by BSF and for organizing the 'Maitree' volleyball match," the statement added. The event concluded with the distribution of prizes to the participants. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Biden trips and falls during graduation ceremony, recovers quickly

Biden trips and falls during graduation ceremony, recovers quickly

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Chinese visa applications just 35% of pre-pandemic levels, data show; J&J faces new trial over talc cancer claims, amid settlement push and more

Health News Roundup: Chinese visa applications just 35% of pre-pandemic leve...

 Global
3
FOREX-Euro steadies near two-month low as inflation drops in relief for ECB

FOREX-Euro steadies near two-month low as inflation drops in relief for ECB

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: J&J secures dismissal of whistleblower case over misuse of confidential info; AstraZeneca to stop developing Crohn's disease drug and more

Health News Roundup: J&J secures dismissal of whistleblower case over misuse...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Mindful Revolution: Raising Awareness for Mental Health

Unlocking the Hidden World of Trees: Discovering Nature's Marvels

Digital Domination: Harnessing the Power of E-commerce and Digital Marketing

Coins and Currencies: A Brief History of Money and its Global Impact

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023