Left Menu

Maharashtra: NCP MP Supriya Sule, Shiv Sena MP Arvind Sawant stage protest with mill workers in Mumbai

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) MP Supriya Sule and Shiv Sena MP Arvind Sawant on Friday staged a protest with mill workers against the Central Government in Mumbai.

ANI | Updated: 02-06-2023 21:11 IST | Created: 02-06-2023 21:11 IST
Maharashtra: NCP MP Supriya Sule, Shiv Sena MP Arvind Sawant stage protest with mill workers in Mumbai
Nationalist Congress Party MP Supriya Sule (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) MP Supriya Sule and Shiv Sena MP Arvind Sawant on Friday staged a protest with mill workers against the Central Government in Mumbai. The mill workers protested outside the office of the National Textile Corporation at Ballard Pier Mumbai as their salaries have been delayed for last eight months.

As a part of the protest, the workers gathered in huge numbers and raised slogans loudly against the Central government. The mill workers expressed their grief that the gratuity of the retired employees is also pending for four years. The employees claimed that the mills were closed due to Covid-19 which reportedly became the reason for the present situation. The protesting mill workers also met with NCP MP Supriya Sule and Shiv Sena MP Arvind Sawant.

NCP MP Sule condemned the central government for the situation of the mill workers. "These employees are not getting their salary for eight months. I publicly condemn this behaviour of the central government," she said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Biden trips and falls during graduation ceremony, recovers quickly

Biden trips and falls during graduation ceremony, recovers quickly

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Chinese visa applications just 35% of pre-pandemic levels, data show; J&J faces new trial over talc cancer claims, amid settlement push and more

Health News Roundup: Chinese visa applications just 35% of pre-pandemic leve...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: J&J secures dismissal of whistleblower case over misuse of confidential info; AstraZeneca to stop developing Crohn's disease drug and more

Health News Roundup: J&J secures dismissal of whistleblower case over misuse...

 Global
4
FOREX-Euro steadies near two-month low as inflation drops in relief for ECB

FOREX-Euro steadies near two-month low as inflation drops in relief for ECB

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Mindful Revolution: Raising Awareness for Mental Health

Unlocking the Hidden World of Trees: Discovering Nature's Marvels

Digital Domination: Harnessing the Power of E-commerce and Digital Marketing

Coins and Currencies: A Brief History of Money and its Global Impact

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023