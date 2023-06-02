Maharashtra: NCP MP Supriya Sule, Shiv Sena MP Arvind Sawant stage protest with mill workers in Mumbai

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) MP Supriya Sule and Shiv Sena MP Arvind Sawant on Friday staged a protest with mill workers against the Central Government in Mumbai. The mill workers protested outside the office of the National Textile Corporation at Ballard Pier Mumbai as their salaries have been delayed for last eight months.

As a part of the protest, the workers gathered in huge numbers and raised slogans loudly against the Central government. The mill workers expressed their grief that the gratuity of the retired employees is also pending for four years. The employees claimed that the mills were closed due to Covid-19 which reportedly became the reason for the present situation. The protesting mill workers also met with NCP MP Supriya Sule and Shiv Sena MP Arvind Sawant.

NCP MP Sule condemned the central government for the situation of the mill workers. "These employees are not getting their salary for eight months. I publicly condemn this behaviour of the central government," she said. (ANI)

