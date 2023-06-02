Left Menu

NHRC issues notice to Andhra govt over 'lack of school' in tribal hamlet in Alluri Sitharama Raju

According to a statement by the commission, reportedly, as children could not take a walk through six kilometers of rough terrain in the forest to attend school, they prefer to work along with their parents.

ANI | Updated: 02-06-2023 23:30 IST | Created: 02-06-2023 23:30 IST
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
The National Human Rights Commission on Friday issued a notice to the Andhra Pradesh government over reports that despite requests, authorities have not been able to set up a school in Jajulabandha tribal hamlet in Alluri Sitharama Raju (ASR) district. As per the statement, the NHRC has taken suo motu cognisance of a media report.

"The Commission has observed that the contents of the media report, if true, raise a serious concern relating to the right to education of the children. Accordingly, it has issued a notice to the Chief Secretary, Government of Andhra Pradesh calling for a detailed report within four weeks. The Commission would like to know about the steps taken or proposed to be taken to address the issue raised in the news report as well as other parts of the State where similar difficulty is being faced by the people," it said. The commission further said that the commission has observed that the content of the media report, if true, raises a serious concern relating to the right to education of the children.

"According to the media report, carried on 31st May, 2023, there are 60 children aged between 1-10 years in the tribal hamlet. An NGO has reportedly spent about 1.2 lakh on the construction of a makeshift school and has also provided books and blackboards. And now, a teacher is the need of the hour in the interest of the children. Reportedly, the children and their parents staged a novel demonstration with folded hands on 30th May, 2023 to impress upon the authorities to at least allocate a government teacher for the time being if not set up a school in their village," the Commission said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

