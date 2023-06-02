Left Menu

Man arrested for creating fake Facebook account, uploading obscene videos

PTI | Bijnor | Updated: 02-06-2023 23:35 IST | Created: 02-06-2023 23:35 IST
A man was arrested here on Friday for allegedly posting obscene photos and videos of children by creating a Facebook account with a fake identity, police said.

Mayank Chauhan was arrested by the Noorpur police for creating an account in the name of Shaan Qureshi, they said.

SHO Sanjay Kumar said Mayank Chauhan is a resident of Roshanpur Jagir and a B.Sc student at a degree college here.

He was uploading obscene pictures and videos of children on the account, he said.

