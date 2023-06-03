Left Menu

We have made security arrangements to admit all injured to hospitals: Cuttack DCP

Deputy Commissioner of Police in Cuttack, Pinak Mishra said on Saturday that all security precautions to admit the injured were put in place following the Coromandel Express derailment on Friday in Odisha's Balasore.

ANI | Updated: 03-06-2023 07:56 IST | Created: 03-06-2023 07:56 IST
Deputy Commissioner of Police, Cuttack, Odisha (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Deputy Commissioner of Police in Cuttack, Pinak Mishra said on Saturday that all security precautions to admit the injured were put in place following the Coromandel Express derailment on Friday in Odisha's Balasore. Speaking to ANI about the incident, the Cuttack DCP stated that the victims of the Balasore train collision could be shifted to the medical college and hospital in Cuttack.

He added that the entire team of Cuttack was ready and had taken prior security measures to admit the injured. "Since there is a medical college and hospital in Cuttack, more injured are likely to be shifted here...entire team of Cuttack is ready... we have made security arrangements so that injured people coming here get admission without any problem," said the Cuttack DCP.

Earlier, on Friday evening, a passenger train collided with a goods train in Odisha's Balasore district, leaving over 200 passengers dead and over 900 injured. Several coaches of the Shalimar-Chennai Coromandel Express derailed near Bahanaga station in Odisha's Balasore after hitting another passenger and a goods train.

"The accident involved three trains -- two passenger trains and one goods train," Odisha Chief Secretary Pradeep Jena said. According to Railway spokesperson Amitabh Sharma, the accident took place around 7 pm on Friday.

"Around 7 pm, 10-12 coaches of the Shalimar-Chennai Coromandel Express derailed near Baleswar and fell on the opposite track," Sharma said. "After some time, another train from Yeswanthpur to Howrah rammed into the derailed coaches, resulting in the derailment of 3-4 of its coaches," Sharma told ANI. (ANI)

