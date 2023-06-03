Odisha train mishap: PM Modi visits crash survivors at Balasore hospital

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday arrived at the Fakir Mohan Hospital in Odisha's Balasore where some of the passengers injured in Friday's mishap involving three trains were admitted. The PM visited the hospital after reviewing the situation at the site of the June 2 incident in which at least 261 people were killed and over 1000 people injured.

PM Modi flew down to the crash site in an IAF chopper at Bahanaga Bazar Station in Balasore district and was briefed by Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw about the train mishap. At the site of the mishap, PM Modi reviewed relief works that are underway. He interacted with local authorities, personnel from the disaster relief forces and railways officials. He emphasised on the 'Whole of Government' approach to mitigating the monumental tragedy, according to government sources.

The three-way accident involved Bengaluru-Howrah Superfast Express, the Coromandel Express and goods train on three separate tracks at Bahanaga Bazar Station in Odisha's Balasore district. According to Odisha Government's Special Relief Commissioner's office 17 coaches of the two trains had derailed and severely damaged. At the site PM Modi spoke to Cabinet Secretary and Health Minister and asked them to ensure all needed help is provided to the injured and their families, government sources said.

PM Modi also said that special care must be taken to ensure that the bereaved families don't face inconvenience and that those affected keep getting the assistance they require. Earlier today, PM Modi convened a meeting to review the situation in connection with the rail accident.

According to the preliminary report by the State Emergency Operation Centre, over 900 people are injured. The toll rose from 238 to 261 according to the report. Seven National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) Teams, five Odisha Disaster Rapid Action Force (ODRAF) Units and 24 Fire Services and Emergency Units engaged in rescue operations.

The Indian Air Force (IAF) deployed Mi-17 helicopters for the evacuation of the deceased and injured. According to the Eastern Command, IAF is coordinating the rescue efforts with the civil administration and Indian Railways. The Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw earlier visited the site and directed a "high level" probe and said measures will be taken to ensure such incidents do not take place in future.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik also visited the accident site to take stock of the situation. (ANI)

