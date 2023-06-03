Left Menu

Odisha train tragedy: Special train departs from Chennai for Bhadrak to assist families of victims

A special train on Saturday started its journey from Tamil Nadu's capital Chennai to Odisha's Bhadrak for the benefit of the family members of the victims of the train accident in Odisha's Balasore, said Indian Railway. The special train will follow the timing routes of the Chennai-HHowrah Mail, the authorities added.

ANI | Updated: 03-06-2023 21:58 IST | Created: 03-06-2023 21:58 IST
A special train starts its journey from Chennai to Odisha's Bhadrak (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
A special train on Saturday started its journey from Tamil Nadu's capital Chennai to Odisha's Bhadrak for the benefit of the family members of the victims of the train accident in Odisha's Balasore, said Indian Railway. The special train will follow the timing and routes of the Chennai-Howrah Mail, the authorities added. "Train No. 02840 Dr MGR Chennai Central - Bhadrak Special boarded from Chennai for the benefit of family members of accident victims. This will follow the timings and routes of Train No. 12840 Chennai - Howrah Mail," said Indian Railway.

According to the Indian Railway the death toll from a three-train crash in Odisha's Balasore has climbed to 288, over 1,000 people got injured. Meanwhile the Ministry of Civil Aviation on Saturday advised airline companies to keep an eye on the unusual surge in fares of flights coming to and from Bhubaneswar.The Ministry of civil aviation (MoCA) has issued an advisory to all airline companies not to increase fares.

"In view of the unfortunate accident in Odisha, the Ministry of Civil Aviation has advised all airlines to monitor any abnormal surge in airfares to and from Bhubaneswar and other airports of the State and take necessary action regarding the same," MoCA said. Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Saturday deployed two teams of doctors from AIIMS Bhubaneswar in Balasore and Cuttack for providing assistance to train mishap victims.

"Two teams of doctors from @AIIMSBhubaneswr have been dispatched for Balasore and Cuttack to assist in relief operations at the rail accident site in Odisha. We are providing all required help and medical assistance to the victims of the tragic train accident to save precious lives," Mandaviya tweeted. Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw reached the spot on Saturday to supervise the rescue operation. Vaishnaw said that a detailed high-level inquiry will be conducted. The rail safety commissioner will conduct an independent inquiry, he added. (ANI)

