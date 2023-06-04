Left Menu

Delhi: Fire breaks out at Maulana Azad Medical College's hostel; no causalities reported

According to the officials, upon receiving the information seven fire tenders were rushed to the spot, and started the operation.

ANI | Updated: 04-06-2023 12:21 IST | Created: 04-06-2023 12:21 IST
Visual from the spot (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
A fire broke out at Maulana Azad Medical College's old boy's hostel in the national capital on Sunday morning, officials said. "A fire call has been received about the hostel fire in Maulana Azad Medical College on Sunday morning at 6:09 am," the official said.

The fire was extinguished and no causality or injury to anyone has been reported, they said. Moreover, the cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained, they added. (ANI)

