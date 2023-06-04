Left Menu

Assam: Police seize drugs worth 16 crores in Cachar District

ANI | Updated: 04-06-2023 13:15 IST | Created: 04-06-2023 13:15 IST
Assam: Police seize drugs worth 16 crores in Cachar District
Assam Police apprehend two drug peddlers. Image Credit: ANI
the Assam Police, on Saturday, launched an operation to catch drug peddlers and appehended two persons. It also seized a massive quantity of contraband drugs worth Rs 16 crores.

"Based on secret information, a team of Cachar district police launched an operation on Saturday night at Katagashtal area, Silchar and recovered about 2.2 kg of heroin", said Subrata Sen, Additional Superintendent of Police, Cachar district. Adding further, Sen said, "We have seized 143 soap cases containing 2.2 kg of heroin and also apprehended two accused in the operation. The market value of the seized drugs is estimated at around Rs 16 crore. Our investigation is on".

Additionally, in the national capital as well, the Police are keeping an close eye on the drug-peddling activities. On Saturday, Delhi Police, on basis of relevant sources, raided Kashmere Gate ISBT metro station and arrested a man. It also recovered a fine quantity of Heroin from his possession (ANI).

