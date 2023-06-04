Left Menu

Tripura: Six cadres of NLFT-BM surrender before BSF

"In a significant achievement with regard to anti-insurgency strategy by the Border Security force, on June 3, 2023, six newly joined cadres who were lured by NLFT(BM) cadres, sympathizers and had recently joined National Liberation Front of Tripura (Bishwa Mohan) outfit have surrendered before BSF Authorities by leaving the path of violence," the statement said.

ANI | Updated: 04-06-2023 17:13 IST | Created: 04-06-2023 17:13 IST
Tripura: Six cadres of NLFT-BM surrender before BSF
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Six cadres of National Liberation Front of Tripura (Bishwa Mohan) have surrendered before Border Security Force (BSF) on Saturday, an official statement said. "In a significant achievement with regard to anti-insurgency strategy by the Border Security force, on June 3, 2023, six newly joined cadres who were lured by NLFT(BM) cadres, sympathizers and had recently joined National Liberation Front of Tripura (Bishwa Mohan) outfit have surrendered before BSF Authorities by leaving the path of violence," the statement said.

"The six previously unlisted and recently newly joined cadres namely Ramanjoy Tripura, Khorsamohan Tripura, Madan Mohan Tripura, Alajoy Tripura, Meturam Tripura and Barmita Tripura, Vidhyakumar Roajapara have surrendered before BSF authorities today morning i.e. on 03rd June 2023," it added. Earlier on May 29 Border Security Force (BSF) rescued 86 heads of Myanmar breed cattle in Tripura and arrested 18 people involved in their illegal transportation of livestock.

"Acting swiftly on an intelligence input on May 28, 2023, regarding the transportation of Myanmar breeds cattle from Shiblong near the Tripura-Mizoram border from Assam by vehicles. The BSF team intercepted 20 vehicles carrying cattle, which was led by a leading vehicle (Mahindra Scorpio), and nabbed 18 people involved in the illegal transportation of livestock," the official statement said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Grail says about 400 patients incorrectly informed they may have cancer; Biden plans to pick former North Carolina health secretary to lead CDC - source and more

Health News Roundup: Grail says about 400 patients incorrectly informed they...

 Global
2
G20 Health Working Group meeting in Hyderabad from June 4

G20 Health Working Group meeting in Hyderabad from June 4

 India
3
Rescuers try to raise buried coach at triple rail crash site as death toll is 261

Rescuers try to raise buried coach at triple rail crash site as death toll i...

 India
4
"You never write off a great player," says Usman Khawaja on David Warner

"You never write off a great player," says Usman Khawaja on David Warner

 United Kingdom

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Mindful Revolution: Raising Awareness for Mental Health

Unlocking the Hidden World of Trees: Discovering Nature's Marvels

Digital Domination: Harnessing the Power of E-commerce and Digital Marketing

Coins and Currencies: A Brief History of Money and its Global Impact

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023