Adani Group to educate children who lost parents in Odisha train tragedy

Adani Group will take the responsibility of the school education of the wards of those deceased in the tragic Odisha train accident.

ANI | Updated: 04-06-2023 18:00 IST | Created: 04-06-2023 18:00 IST
Adani Group chairman Gautam Adani (YouTube/Adani Group). Image Credit: ANI
Adani Group will take the responsibility of the school education of the wards of those deceased in the tragic Odisha train accident. "We have decided that the Adani group will take the responsibility of the school education of those children who have lost their parents in this accident," Adani Group chairman Gautam Adani wrote on his Twitter.

He said he is deeply distressed by the news of Odisha train accident. "It is the joint responsibility of all of us to provide strength to the victims and their families and better tomorrow to the children," he further wrote.

Meanwhile, as per the official figures, the accident on Friday night left 275 people dead and over 1,000 injured. The accident involved Bengaluru-Howrah Superfast Express, the Coromandel Express and the goods train on three separate tracks at Bahanaga Bazar Station in the Balasore district. As many as 17 coaches of these two passenger trains were derailed and severely damaged in the deadly accident.

The restoration work is underway at the site for the regular movement of trains on the route. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

