Left Menu

Russia fully enforces its oil output cuts, Novak says

"The result of the discussions was the extension of the deal until the end of 2024," Novak said. He said that total production cuts, which OPEC+ has undertaken since October 2022, reached 3.66 million barrels per day to stability on the global oil market.

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 04-06-2023 23:22 IST | Created: 04-06-2023 23:21 IST
Russia fully enforces its oil output cuts, Novak says
File Photo Image Credit: President of Russia
  • Country:
  • Russian Federation

Russian is fulfilling its oil output cut obligations, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak told Rossiya-24 TV channel on Sunday following a meeting of the OPEC+ group of leading oil producers.

OPEC+, which groups the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies led by Russia, on Sunday after seven hours of talks decided to reduce overall production targets from 2024 by a further total of 1.4 million barrels per day. "The result of the discussions was the extension of the deal until the end of 2024," Novak said.

He said that total production cuts, which OPEC+ has undertaken since October 2022, reached 3.66 million barrels per day to stability on the global oil market. Novak also said that the market is more or less balanced, and demand is rising, although the group would monitor interest rate decisions by global central banks, including the U.S. Federal Reserve, for clues on the economy that could influence fuel consumption.

"That's the indicator (interest rate decisions), which is having an impact on investments, on demand for oil and oil products," he said. Novak also said that OPEC+ could adjust its decisions if necessary.

He said the data from secondary sources related to the OPEC+ voluntary cuts starting from May will emerge in the middle of this month.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Gut microbiome changes linked to precancerous colon polyps: Study

Gut microbiome changes linked to precancerous colon polyps: Study

 United States
2
‘Nature’s own Ozempic’ or berberine is all over social media. But does it really help you lose weight?

‘Nature’s own Ozempic’ or berberine is all over social media. But does it re...

 Australia
3
G20 Health Working Group meeting in Hyderabad from June 4

G20 Health Working Group meeting in Hyderabad from June 4

 India
4
Rahul Gandhi has deep understanding of technology, says entrepreneur who hosted him in Silicon Valley

Rahul Gandhi has deep understanding of technology, says entrepreneur who hos...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Mindful Revolution: Raising Awareness for Mental Health

Unlocking the Hidden World of Trees: Discovering Nature's Marvels

Digital Domination: Harnessing the Power of E-commerce and Digital Marketing

Coins and Currencies: A Brief History of Money and its Global Impact

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023