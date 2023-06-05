Left Menu

Suzlon crosses 20 GW installed wind mills capacity worldwide

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-06-2023 16:47 IST | Created: 05-06-2023 16:47 IST
Suzlon crosses 20 GW installed wind mills capacity worldwide
  • Country:
  • India

Renewable energy solution provider Suzlon Group on Monday announced that it has achieved the milestone of 20 GW installed wind turbine capacity worldwide.

''Suzlon Group has crossed the 20GW wind energy installations milestone through 12,467 wind turbines installed across 17 countries, spanning six continents, solidifying Suzlon's position as a significant player in the global wind energy landscape,'' a company statement said.

Suzlon has built the Indian wind energy sector since 1995 in line with the vision of its much-celebrated late founder and Chairman Tulsi Tanti.

Suzlon Group Vice Chairman Girish Tanti said, ''Crossing the 20GW mark is a testament to Suzlon's dedication and expertise in the renewable energy industry...With 5.9 GW of Indian Wind Turbines installed across the globe, Suzlon's 20 GW is a story of taking India to the world''.

Suzlon's journey from the first turbine of 270kW in 1995 to the 3 MW turbine in 2023 will continue to inspire generations to come, he noted. Headquartered at Suzlon One Earth in Pune; the group comprises Suzlon Energy and its subsidiaries. The group has a diverse workforce of 5,900 employees with over 28 years of operational track record. Suzlon has the largest service portfolio of 13.9 GW of wind energy assets in the country.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Gut microbiome changes linked to precancerous colon polyps: Study

Gut microbiome changes linked to precancerous colon polyps: Study

 United States
2
Sonic boom heard in Washington D.C. was from authorized Pentagon flight - officials

Sonic boom heard in Washington D.C. was from authorized Pentagon flight - of...

 Global
3
‘Nature’s own Ozempic’ or berberine is all over social media. But does it really help you lose weight?

‘Nature’s own Ozempic’ or berberine is all over social media. But does it re...

 Australia
4
Half of Africa’s white rhino population is in private hands – it’s time for a new conservation approach

Half of Africa’s white rhino population is in private hands – it’s time for ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Mindful Revolution: Raising Awareness for Mental Health

Unlocking the Hidden World of Trees: Discovering Nature's Marvels

Digital Domination: Harnessing the Power of E-commerce and Digital Marketing

Coins and Currencies: A Brief History of Money and its Global Impact

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023