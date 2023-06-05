Left Menu

"You're running mega shopping mall of hatred": BJP chief Nadda's reply to Rahul Gandhi's 'Mohabbat Ki Dukan' remark

Taking strong exception to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's "Mohabbat Ki Dukan" slogan, Bharatiya Janata Party national president JP Nadda on Monday hit out at the former Wayanad MP by saying that "you have opened a mega shopping mall of hatred".

ANI | Updated: 05-06-2023 22:12 IST | Created: 05-06-2023 22:12 IST
Image Credit: ANI
Taking exception to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's "Mohabbat Ki Dukan" slogan, Bharatiya Janata Party national president JP Nadda on Monday hit out at the former Wayanad MP by saying that "you have opened a mega shopping mall of hatred." The BJP chief was speaking after releasing a book on 9 Years' Achievements of Modi Government, here in the national capital.

In his speech, Nadda said that the Congress leader does not like the country's prestige as he does not understand it. "I do not know what is the problem of Rahul Gandhi with India's increasing pride. He does not understand and like this pride. You are praising the vaccine [for COVID-19] of the world and questioning India's vaccine, while 100 countries of the world have taken India's vaccine. You [Rahul] question surgical strike. You talk about dividing society and still claim that you are running 'Mohabbat Ki Dukan'. You are running a 'mega shopping mall' of hatred," Nadda said.

Heaping praises on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Nadda said, "He proved to the world how a pandemic is managed. Every country in the world failed during the Covid. However, PM Modi took a timely bold decision and announced a lockdown in the country, saving countless precious lives." Lashing out at the previous government at the Centre, he said, "There is a massive difference between the pre-2014 era and the post-2014 era. People believed that nothing would change and corruption could not be wiped out. Our country was counted as one of the corrupt countries. There was no leadership, intention or policy. However, people voted for the BJP and in 2014 India got a leadership that is leading India ahead."

"From the economic point of view, today India has become the fifth largest economy in the world, leaving Britain behind. Rishi Sunak says that the day is not far when India will be the third largest economy in the world," Nadda added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

