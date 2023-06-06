Left Menu

Karnataka: Sandal procession marks start of Khwaja Banda Nawaz Urs

The Sandal procession- a ritual of anointing sandal paste marked the second day of the 619th Urs-e-Sharif of 14th century Sufi saint Hazrat Khwaja Banda Nawaz Gesudaraz on the dargah premises here on Monday.

ANI | Updated: 06-06-2023 07:42 IST | Created: 06-06-2023 07:42 IST
Karnataka: Sandal procession marks start of Khwaja Banda Nawaz Urs
Visuals from the site. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Sandal procession- a ritual of anointing sandal paste marked the second day of the 619th Urs-e-Sharif of 14th century Sufi saint Hazrat Khwaja Banda Nawaz Gesudaraz on the dargah premises here on Monday. The 619th Urs-e-Sharif began with Sandal rituals on the dargah premises in Kalaburagi.

The Urs which means the death anniversary of the Sufi saint takes place on the 15th day of Zul-Qa'dah of the Muslim calendar. Thousands of devotees cutting across all religions from different districts and also neighbouring States thronged the city to participate in the Sandal procession of the Urs.

The first three days of the fortnight-long Urs include ceremonial verses, speeches and Qawwali programmes. Thousands of devotees from different districts and also neighbouring States thronged the dargah to participate in the Sandal procession.

A ceremonial procession (Sandal Shareef) had taken out from Public Garden to the Dargah premises after a special prayer. The three-day religious proceedings begin with Khidmat-i-Fatiha, Band Sama and then, the distribution of Tabarruk at the dargah followed by namaaz-e-Asar at the Mehboob Gulshan Public Garden.

The procession carrying the Sandal passed through Mibaz Masjid in the Super Market area to offer Namaz-e-Maghrib before it reached the dargah, where it was received at the Gyarah Sidi (11 steps) leading to the dargah. The Sandal paste brought in the procession was then anointed on the tomb of Khwaja Banda Nawaz. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
SpaceX launches 22 second-generation Starlink satellites into orbit

SpaceX launches 22 second-generation Starlink satellites into orbit

United States
2
Westlife Foodworld to Install Solar Rooftop Panels in One-third of their New Stores to Combat Climate Change

Westlife Foodworld to Install Solar Rooftop Panels in One-third of their New...

 India
3
(Update: Launched) SpaceX eyes Monday launch for NASA's 28th resupply services mission to space station

(Update: Launched) SpaceX eyes Monday launch for NASA's 28th resupply servic...

 United States
4
Germany, Indonesia agree to strengthen defence ties

Germany, Indonesia agree to strengthen defence ties

 Indonesia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Mindful Revolution: Raising Awareness for Mental Health

Unlocking the Hidden World of Trees: Discovering Nature's Marvels

Digital Domination: Harnessing the Power of E-commerce and Digital Marketing

Coins and Currencies: A Brief History of Money and its Global Impact

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023