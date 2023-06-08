Left Menu

Meghalaya bans fish from outside as tests reveal formalin presence

PTI | Shillong | Updated: 08-06-2023 22:47 IST | Created: 08-06-2023 22:43 IST
Meghalaya bans fish from outside as tests reveal formalin presence
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • India

Meghalaya government on Thursday issued an order banning sale of fish brought in from outside the state for a period of 15 days after sample test of river water fishes shipments showed presence of formalin, an official said.

''Storage, distribution or sale of imported fresh fish or crustaceans brought from outside the state is hereby prohibited for a period of 15 days in the interest of public health or till corrective measures are taken with effect from the date of issue of this notification,'' FSSAI commissioner RM Kurbah said in an order.

Non-Compliance to this Notification will attract imprisonment upto 7 years and a fine of up to Rs Ten Lakh as per law, ahe said.

Formalin is a colourless solution of formaldehyde in water, used chiefly as a preservative for biological specimens.

At least 30 of 42 samples collected from all districts had tested positive for formalin.

More samples are being tested at the state food lab here. The state ships in about 21,000 MT of fishes mostly from Andhra Pradesh, West Bengal and Assam.

The state produced only about 12,330 MT during financial year 2016-17 while the total requirement is about 33,000 MT annually, a senior supply department official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
BRIEF-Cuba To Host Secret Chinese Spy Base Focusing On U.S. - WSJ

BRIEF-Cuba To Host Secret Chinese Spy Base Focusing On U.S. - WSJ

 Cuba
2
Long Covid can impact quality of life more than some cancers: Study

Long Covid can impact quality of life more than some cancers: Study

 United Kingdom
3
Equity, CBDR must be central to discussion on just transition pathways: India at Bonn talks

Equity, CBDR must be central to discussion on just transition pathways: Indi...

 India
4
Happay, ADP, Mercer, Refyne, and Clear Join Forces to Present Future of HR and Pay in India: Driving Success in the New World of Work

Happay, ADP, Mercer, Refyne, and Clear Join Forces to Present Future of HR a...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protecting the Amazon requires looking beyond the rainforest itself

The Mindful Revolution: Raising Awareness for Mental Health

Unlocking the Hidden World of Trees: Discovering Nature's Marvels

Digital Domination: Harnessing the Power of E-commerce and Digital Marketing

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023