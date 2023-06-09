Left Menu

Godse was a patriot as well: Former Uttarakhand CM Trivendra Singh Rawat

"Godse killed Gandhiji, that is a different topic. But as much as I have known Godse, as much as I have read, he was also a patriot, but we do not agree with the murder of Gandhiji," he clarified.

Former Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat (File photo). Image Credit: ANI
Former Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat on Thursday said that though he does not agree with the killing of Mahatma Gandhi, as per his reading of Nathuram Godse, he was also a patriot. "Godse killed Gandhiji, that is a different topic. But as much as I have known Godse, as much as I have read, he was also a patriot, but we do not agree with the murder of Gandhiji," he clarified.

On Rahul Gandhi, Rawat said that Rahul cannot be the upholder of Gandhian principles just by sharing his name. Moreover, he added that Rahul's identity cannot change by wearing the sacred thread. "They are selling the name of Gandhiji," Rawat alleged. Speaking on the disturbance at Kolhapur, Rawar said that there are some forces in the country that try to flare up communal issues. The country and people need to remain united, irrespective of their religion and faith, he stressed.

On the wrestler's protest, the former Uttarakhand Chief Minister said that the protest shows the courage of Indian sports. The BJP should stand in support of the wrestlers, he said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

