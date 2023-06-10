Left Menu

Maharashtra: Fire breaks out in Wada area of Palghar district

According to the police, upon receiving information of the blaze, fire department arrived at the scene and began working to put out the flames.

ANI | Updated: 10-06-2023 10:49 IST | Created: 10-06-2023 10:49 IST
Maharashtra: Fire breaks out in Wada area of Palghar district
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A fire broke out in the Wada area of the Palghar district of the Konkan division in Maharashtra on Saturday morning, officials said. According to the police, upon receiving information of the blaze, fire department arrived at the scene and began working to put out the flames.

No loss of human life or financial damage has been reported due to the incident so far, said police. The police added that further details into the matter are awaited.

Further investigation into the matter is underway. Meanwhile, a fire that broke out in a five-storey building in Mumbai's Jhaveri Bazar area on FRiday was extinguished yesterday. according to officials.

According to the Mumbai Fire Brigade official, the fire has been extinguished and 50-60 people trapped inside the building were safely evacuated through a staircase of the adjacent building. "Fire confined to the ground, first, second, third, fourth and fifth floor of Ground plus upper six floored building. Part of the ceiling portion of first and second and part of the staircase has fallen", the official said.

The fire broke out at around 3.25 AM on Friday and was extinguished by around 7.55 AM. About 12 fire tenders were rushed to the spot. The official further informed that Parag Chakankar who sustained minor burns in the fire was admitted to the hospital and was discharged later.

"As a precautionary measure firefighting is going on from outside of the building", the official added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Ethiopia struggling to keep up with needs of displaced people amid underfunding

Ethiopia struggling to keep up with needs of displaced people amid underfund...

 Global
2
Govt will do everything possible for employees: AP CM

Govt will do everything possible for employees: AP CM

 India
3
WRAPUP 1-Binance.US halts dollar deposits, Robinhood delists tokens after SEC crackdown

WRAPUP 1-Binance.US halts dollar deposits, Robinhood delists tokens after SE...

 Global
4
‘Robust’ cooperation with Arab League can quell conflict in the region

‘Robust’ cooperation with Arab League can quell conflict in the region

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protecting the Amazon requires looking beyond the rainforest itself

The Mindful Revolution: Raising Awareness for Mental Health

Unlocking the Hidden World of Trees: Discovering Nature's Marvels

Digital Domination: Harnessing the Power of E-commerce and Digital Marketing

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023