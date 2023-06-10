Left Menu

Opposition parties to contest 2024 Lok Sabha polls together: Kapil Sibal

Former Union Minister Kapil Sibal said on Saturday that the opposition is clear that it must stand united to bring down the BJP-led government in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls and expressed hope that all opposition will come together.

Opposition leaders have been holding parleys to put up a joint fight against the BJP in the next Lok Sabha polls. A meeting of opposition parties is slated later this month in Patna. However, the task of fighting together is riddled with challenges with some opposition parties competing with each other in some states. Sibal also responded to Union Minister Giriraj Singh's remark in which he termed Nathuram Godse, the assassin of Mahatma Gandhi, as "sapoot" of the country.

"Was Godse a good son according to Giriraj Singh?...RSS offered help to Britishers, how can they acknowledge Mahatma Gandhi? So this mindset is against principles of Mahatma Gandhi...," said Sibal, a Rajya Sabha MP. "What is the meaning of sapoot? Poot means 'son'. Sapoot means 'good son'. The constitution of India has also a responsibility towards the cabinet. That means Grirajji is speaking on behalf of the Government," Sibal added.

Giriraj Sinh reportedly said that the assassin of Mahatma Gandhi "was not an invader like Mughal rulers Babar and Aurangzeb as he was born in India". He was replying to the query about remarks of AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi related to Godse while reacting to Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis's comment on Aurangzeb. (ANI)

