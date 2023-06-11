Himachal Assembly to hold 'Baal Satra' to mark World Day Against Child Labour

The Himachal Pradesh Assembly will organise a "Bal Satra" (Children's Session) on June 12 to mark World Day Against Child Labour, officials said, adding that 68 participants have been elected as legislators for the mock session. "After going over 1108 applications online, 68 children have been elected as legislators for 'Bal Satra' (special session) and the chief minister has also been selected by this same process," Pathania said at a press conference on Saturday.

After the press conference, the selected students held a practice session for the mock Assembly on Saturday. He said Jahanvi, a class 10 student from Sundernagar in Himachal Pradesh, was elected as the chief minister for the special children's session.

He said it is important for young students to learn and contribute to politics. "Among the participants, are nearly 40 girls and 28 boys," Pathania informed.

Delighted at being elected chief minister, Jahanvi told ANI, "The session will definitely inspire children to stay away from vices and social evils and contribute to nation-building." "The objective is to take the ideas and opinions of the children on government policies as part of the theme -- 'Bachon ki Sarkar kesi Ho'," the Speaker said.

He said more such sessions need to be conducted with the youth and farmers, adding that Himachal Pradesh is the second state in India to host and conduct such a special session of the Assembly for children. (ANI)

