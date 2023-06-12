Left Menu

Gadkari lays Foundation stone for 10 NH projects in Pratapgarh and Deoria of UP total worth over Rs 8000 crore

Speaking about the Deoria project Shri Gadkari said construction of 22 km, 4-lane bypass at a cost of 1750 crores in Deoria will be awarded in August, 2023.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 12-06-2023 20:47 IST | Created: 12-06-2023 20:47 IST
Shri Gadkari said under the leadership of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Shri Yogi Adityanath we are committed to create a new path of progress through national highways in Uttar Pradesh. Image Credit: Twitter(@PIB_India)
Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Shri Nitin Gadkari  laid Foundation stone  for 5 NH projects worth Rs 2,200 crore in Pratapgarh region  and 5 NH projects worth Rs 6,215 Crore in Deoria Region of Uttar Pradesh  today in presence of Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh Shri Yogi Adityanath.

 

Shri Gadkari said with the widening of 43 km of National Highway 330 from Pratapgarh to Sultanpur being constructed at a cost of Rs 1290 crore, the travel time from Prayagraj to Pratapgarh via Ayodhya will be reduced. He said the work of construction of proposed 14 km bypass in Pratapgarh at a cost of Rs 309 crore will also start soon. The Minister said road safety work will be done on National Highway 31 at a cost of Rs 27 crore for street lights, bus shelters among others . The construction of Pratapgarh-Musafirkhana section will accelerate the development of cement plant, gas plant, bottling plant and dairy milk factory industries. All these projects will encourage investment in Uttar Pradesh and create new employment opportunities.

Speaking about the Deoria project Shri Gadkari said construction of 22 km, 4-lane bypass at a cost of 1750 crores in Deoria will be awarded in August, 2023. He said the backward areas of Deoria and Gorakhpur will get benefit from these projects. The Minister said connectivity with Bihar will also improve with these projects.

Shri Gadkari said under the leadership of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Shri Yogi Adityanath we are committed to create a new path of progress through national highways in Uttar Pradesh.

(With Inputs from PIB)

