Fire extinguished at oil refinery in Russia's Krasnodar
Reuters | Updated: 13-06-2023 12:49 IST | Created: 13-06-2023 12:46 IST
- Country:
- Russian Federation
A fire broke out early on Tuesday at an oil refinery in Russia's Krasnodar region and has been extinguished, a local emergency task force said.
The blaze was caused by a "technological" fault with flaring equipment, RIA Novosti news agency reported. Oil refineries and energy facilities in southern Russia's regions bordering Ukraine have been the target of drone attacks in recent months.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Ukraine
- Russia
- Krasnodar
- RIA Novosti news
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Ukraine: UN delivers aid to millions, as civilian suffering continues
Russia launches largest drone attack of Ukraine conflict on Kyiv
Russia hits military target in western Ukraine - governor's office
Ukraine says shot down 29 of 35 drones, 37 of 40 Russia-launched missiles
Russia damages Ukraine's Odesa port in overnight drone attack - military