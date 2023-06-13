Left Menu

NIA attaches property of separatist leader in Srinagar

The NIA attached the property of one, Mohammad Akbar Khanday, a separatist leader on orders by the Special NIA Court

ANI | Updated: 13-06-2023 13:29 IST | Created: 13-06-2023 13:29 IST
NIA attaches property of Mohammad Akbar Khanday. Image Credit: ANI
The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Tuesday attached two properties of a separatist leader named Mohammad Akbar Khanday in Maloora Shalteng region of Srinagar. "This is to inform all members of the public that the immovable property i.e. land measuring 1 Kanal and 10 Marlas under Survey No. 31 at Mauza Shalteng, Tehsil Srinagar (J&K), in the name of Mohammad Akbar Khanday...has been attached under Court Orders dated 31 May, 2023, in RC-10/2017 /NIA/DLI, by the Special NIA Court, Patiala House Courts, New Delhi," the notice posted by the NIA read.

Earlier on Monday, the NIA attached 17 properties of one Zahoor Ahmed Shah Watali, in the Hurriyat terror funding case in which Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF) commander Yasin Malik is currently undergoing life imprisonment. Besides Malik, 17 others, including Hafiz Muhammad Saeed, Amir of Jammat-ud-Dawah and top Commander of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and Mohd Yusuf Shah alias Syed Salahuddin, top Commander of Hizb-ul-Mujahideen, were charge-sheeted in the case, which had been registered suo moto by the NIA on May 30, 2017.

Malik was convicted of all the various charges against him, and sentenced to life imprisonment and a fine, in the case in May 2022. The case relates to terrorist and secessionist activities in Jammu and Kashmir carried out by proscribed ISI-backed organisations, such as LeT, JKLF and Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM). "These outfits were spreading terror and perpetrating violence in the valley by promoting and conducting attacks on civilians and security forces," said the NIA. These banned terrorist groups were using the All Party Hurriyat Conference (APHC), which was formed in 1993, as a front for carrying out and supporting secessionist activities in Kashmir. (ANI)

