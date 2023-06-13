Police say at least 100 killed when boat capsizes in northern Nigeria
PTI | Abuja | Updated: 13-06-2023 21:05 IST | Created: 13-06-2023 21:05 IST
A boat capsized in northern Nigeria killing at least 100 people, police said Tuesday, as a search for survivors intensified.
The boat capsized early Monday morning on the River Niger close to neighbouring Niger state, Kwara state police spokesman Okasanmi Ajayi said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Nigeria
- Okasanmi Ajayi
- Niger
- Kwara
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Nigeria's Tinubu gets his turn as president, familiar problems await
Nigeria's Tinubu to be sworn in as president amid hopes and scepticism
Tinubu sworn in as Nigeria's president
Nigeria's Bola Tinubu sworn in as president amid hopes and scepticism
Nigeria's Tinubu sworn in as president, under pressure over economy and security