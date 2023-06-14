Renault India reaches 10 lakh production milestone at TN plant

France-based automaker Renault has reached a milestone by producing 10 lakh vehicles at its Tamil Nadu plant, a top official said here on Wednesday.

Renault India Pvt Ltd is a fully owned subsidiary of Renault S.A.S France and has a manufacturing facility in association with Nissan Automotive India Pvt Ltd at Oragadam, located around 45 kilometres from here.

Renault has a production capacity of about 4.80 lakh units per year.

''We have nine lakh customers totally across India... Yesterday, we reached a key milestone. We rolled out the one millionth vehicles at the plant...,'' Renault India Operations Country CEO and Managing Director Venkatram Mamillapalle told reporters.

A red colour KIGER marked the 10,00,000th rollout from the assembly line that was formally flagged off by senior company officials including Mamillapalle at the facility.

The company has made substantial investments in manufacturing, technology, and talent, creating a robust production infrastructure ensuring the highest standards of quality and efficiency.

The attainment of the production milestone showcases Renault's manufacturing strength and underlines its commitment to delivering high-quality vehicles, he said.

Currently, Renault India retails three passenger cars -- KWID, KIGER, and TRIBER -- and ships them to 14 countries including the Asia Pacific, South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (SAARC), South Africa, and the East African region.

''Achieving the production of 10,00,000 vehicles in India is a significant milestone for Renault. It demonstrates our unwavering commitment to the Indian market and showcases the trust our customers have placed in us,'' Mamillapalle said.

''We will continue to strive for excellence and introduce exciting products that exceed our customers' expectations,'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)