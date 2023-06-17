Chamba murder: BJP leaders stage protest, demand NIA probe

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders on Saturday staged a protest in Shimla in connection with the murder of a 21-year-old man in Chamba, demanding a probe by the National Investigation Agency in the case. The leaders were seen with posters and raising slogans against Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu-led government in the state.

BJP leader Suresh Bhardwaj condemned the state government for stopping the former Himachal Pradesh CM and BJP leader Jairam Thakur to visit the spot and the victim's family and said that it is an insult to democracy. "The state government has insulted democracy by stopping the former CM from meeting with the victim's family. The investigation of brutal murder case should be handed over to NIA," said Bhardwaj while talking to the media.

This comes after the mutilated body of a 21-year-old man was found on June 9 in the Chamba district. The case was registered in connection with the killing and five people were arrested, the officials said.

"A brutal murder took place in Chamba district and we found the mutilated body on June 9. We have already addressed all five accused in the matter and they all are members of a family. Today, a mob tried to set a house, which was vacated, on fire. The protesters tried to vandalise the SDPO's vehicle as well," Abhishek Trivedi, additional director general, Law and Order, Himachal Pradesh Police, told reporters on Thursday. According to the police, the deceased was a Hindu boy and there are allegations that he was in a relationship with a girl from the minority community. However, they added that they were on alert and there have been no communal flare-ups in the area in light of the incident.

"The victim was a Hindu and there are allegations that he was in a relationship with a girl from the minority community. The situation is tense but under control. Some political leaders are expected to visit the area in the coming days. We have put the force on alert but there have been no communal incidents as yet. We are holding an investigation and are looking into all possible angles," the ADGP said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)