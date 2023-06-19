Telangana govt to disburse money to farmers under 'Rythu Bandhu' scheme from June 26

The Telangana government on Monday announced that it would disburse money under the 'Rythu Bandhu' investment support scheme to farmers for the current rainy season crop from June 26.

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, who took a decision in this regard, directed state Finance Minister T Harish Rao and the officials to take steps to deposit the money in farmers' bank accounts, an official release said.

Rao also instructed that steps be taken to extend the 'Rythu Bandhu' benefit to farmers who would be given 'podu' (shifting cultivation) land 'pattas' soon.

The state government provides Rs 5,000 per acre per season under the 'Rythu Bandhu' scheme.

