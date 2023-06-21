Left Menu

FSSAI warns nutraceutical companies in Himachal, launches drive to curb menace of spurious drugs

The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has launched a surveillance drive to curb the menace of spurious drugs manufactured by nutraceutical companies operating across the country, stated an official release.

FSSAI warns nutraceutical companies in Himachal, launches drive to curb menace of spurious drugs
The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has launched a surveillance drive to curb the menace of spurious drugs manufactured by nutraceutical companies operating across the country, stated an official release. As part of this initiative, the regulatory authority has initiated its first set of drives in Himachal Pradesh, directing it's Regional Office, North, to take immediate action against the defaulting Food Business Operators (FBOs) involved in the production of spurious drugs.

As part of this drive, 21 facilities operating in Baddi, Himachal Pradesh were inspected and 111 samples have been lifted from June 7 to 9, 2023. Further, 25-30 per cent of the nutraceuticals manufacturing facilities in Himachal Pradesh will be inspected by the end of June 2023, it read. To address this issue, the CEO, of FSSAI convened a meeting with major manufacturers of health supplements and nutraceuticals of Baddi, Himachal Pradesh on Tuesday, June 20, 2023, at FSSAI headquarters,

During the meeting, the CEO, of FSSAI issued a stern warning, emphasizing the absolute necessity for strict compliance with nutraceutical regulations. Non-compliance was highlighted as having severe consequences, including the possibility of license suspension or cancellation, as well as the initiation of criminal cases. According to an official press release, recognizing the significance of a coordinated effort, the FSSAI has directed the Commissioner of Food Safety, Himachal Pradesh, to provide full support in carrying out the surveillance drive effectively. FBOs found to be in violation may be prosecuted under Section 59 of the FSS Act 2006 where punishment like life imprisonment or a fine of not less than Rs. 10 lakhs will be imposed.

To facilitate the involvement of citizens in maintaining food safety, FSSAI also provides a dedicated consumer grievance portal, the Food Safety Connect app, available on both iOS and Android platforms. Through this user-friendly platform, individuals can promptly report any non-compliance or violations they come across, enabling the FSSAI to take swift action and address the issues effectively.(ANI)

