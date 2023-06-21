Chhattisgarh: DRG jawan injured in IED blast during anti-Naxalite operation in Bijapur

One jawan got injured in an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) blast in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district during an encounter with Naxals on Wednesday. The jawan from District Reserve Group (DRG) Dantewada identified as Ajay Mandawi suffered minor injuries as he got hit by a pressure IED near Kurush while he was on his way back from a Naxalite camp.

He was along with his team of joint security forces who had gone out on an anti-Naxalite operation. He has been brought to Bijapur District Hospital for treatment. Meanwhile, medicines and food supplies belonging to naxals were recovered in the search operation.

Earlier on Monday, a joint team of Commando Battalion for Resolute Action (CoBRA), Special Task Force (STF), DRG Dantewada and DRG Bijapur had set out for an anti-Naxalite operation towards Pediya that falls under the jurisdiction of Gangaloor police station. The security forces had an encounter with armed Naxalites at different places in Pediya on Tuesday during which they destroyed the Naxalite camp along with a Naxalite memorial site. A large number of materials of daily use as well as explosives, some tailoring items and medicines were recovered from the Naxalite camp.

The operation may have led to the injury or death of two to three Naxalites in the encounter, evidence from the scene of the incident suggests. On Wednesday while returning from the Naxalite camp, the DRG jawan got injured after being hit by a pressure IED. (ANI)

