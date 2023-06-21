Left Menu

CJI Chandrachud, other judges, staff participate in Yoga event at Supreme Court premises

The CJI and other judges, officers and staff members participated in the Yoga event at the Yoga and Recreation Hall.

ANI | Updated: 21-06-2023 22:35 IST | Created: 21-06-2023 22:35 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud and other judges of the Supreme Court on Wednesday performed Yoga asanas at the top court premises to mark the 9th International Day of Yoga. The CJI and other judges, officers and staff members participated in the Yoga event at the Yoga and Recreation Hall.

The Yoga Asanas performed were supervised by experts. It serves as a platform to raise awareness about the numerous benefits of yoga and promote its holistic approach to physical, mental, and spiritual well-being. June 21 is celebrated as International Yoga Day globally.

This year the theme of Yoga Day is 'Yoga for Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam' Yoga for the welfare of all in the form of 'One World-One Family'. It emphasises the spirit of Yoga, which unites and takes everyone along. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

