Business briefsBRIEFSNew Delhi, Jun 23 (PTI) Italian superbike maker Ducati on Friday launched its new Pan'

Italian superbike maker Ducati on Friday launched its new Panigale V4 R model in India with prices starting at Rs 69.99 lakh ex-showroom India.The bike is being imported as a completely built unit from Ducatis factory in Bologna.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-06-2023 17:00 IST | Created: 23-06-2023 17:00 IST
Italian superbike maker Ducati on Friday launched its new Panigale V4 R model in India with prices starting at Rs 69.99 lakh (ex-showroom India).

The bike is being imported as a completely built unit from Ducati's factory in Bologna. The first lot of five bikes have been sold out and deliveries will begin immediately, the company said in a statement.

It is powered by a new 998 cc engine with a power output of 240.5 hp at 15,500 rpm. * * * * * Nuvoco Vistas completes alternative fuel projects 2 cement plants * Cement maker Nuvoco Vistas Corp Ltd on Friday said it has successfully completed its alternative fuel resource project at Risda Cement Plant (RCP), Chhattisgarh and Nimbol Cement Plant (NCP), Rajasthan.

With the use of alternative fuels, the company strives to reduce the usage of fossil fuels and minimise its environmental impact, Nuvoco Vistas Corp said in a statement.

''The successful completion of this project demonstrates our commitment to reducing carbon emissions, maximising waste consumption, and demonstrating responsible resource management practices,'' Nuvoco Managing Director Jayakumar Krishnaswamy said.

