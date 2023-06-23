Penalty of defaulting electricity consumers with less than Rs 1 lakh annual income to be waived: Khattar

Defaulting electricity consumers having an annual income of less than Rs 1 lakh will get a complete waiver on the penalty amount, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar announced on Friday. ''In a major relief to the defaulting power consumers having annual income of less than Rs 1 lakh, Haryana Chief Minister, Manohar Lal announced that all such families, who have been declared as power defaulters or whose power connections have been disconnected will get a complete waive off on their penalty amount,'' according to an official statement.

Irrespective of the default amount, such consumers will not have to pay more than the average bill of only one year, even if their bill is pending for 10 years, said Khattar.

''Such families will have to pay a maximum of Rs 3,600 only for consumption on an average of 150 units per month. Out of the Rs 3,600, the consumers will have to make a payment of 25 per cent for the re-issuance of the power connections,'' Khattar said while presiding over a meeting with the Power Department here.

Power Minister Ranjit Singh Chautala was also present at the meeting.

Khattar said that getting an adequate supply of water and electricity is a fundamental right of any citizen. ''Therefore, for the convenience of the citizens, it has been decided to provide electricity connections even in irregular colonies. Citizens will only have to apply for the connection, no other document will be asked from them and the power connection will be issued to them in about one month,'' the statement quoted the chief minister as saying.

The chief minister directed the officers concerned that a scheme to voluntarily disclose the power load for agricultural tubewells launched in the year 2018 should be restarted for the farmers. ''If a farmer wants to install a bigger motor, he will now have to disclose a voluntary load, after which the load will be increased. Now, the farmers will not face any difficulty in increasing their power load,'' he said.

He said that farmers should be motivated to adopt micro-irrigation schemes. Solar energy and micro irrigation should be promoted, the chief minister added.

He said that 'Bijli Panchayats' should be held to resolve the electricity-related complaints of the consumers. Errors in electricity bills and other complaints should be resolved in these Panchayats.

