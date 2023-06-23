Mohali RPG attack case: Delhi court sends Vikas Singh to judicial custody after NIA interrogation

Delhi's Patiala House Court on Friday remanded Vikas Singh to judicial custody after NIA interrogation. He was arrested on Tuesday in a case related to an RPG attack on Intelligence Headquarters at Mohali in May 2022. He is accused of harbouring two of the executors of the attack and is stated to be an aide of Lawrence Bishnoi.

Vacation judge Chhavi Kapoor remanded Vikas Singh to 30 days of judicial custody. NIA produced Vikas Singh before the Court after two days of remand. He is a leader from Ayodhya and a resident of Lucknow.

IO submitted that the accused has been interrogated. The investigation into the matter is going on. The accused may be remanded to judicial custody. On June 21, Vacation judge Pawan Kumar granted five days' remand of Vikas Singh to interrogate him.

"Considering the facts and submissions, the court is of the considered view that custodial interrogation of the accused is required and accordingly, the application is allowed and the accused be sent to five days police custody," the court had ordered on June 21. NIA sought 7 days of custody to interrogate him to investigate the alleged offence.

As per the NIA, the accused Vikas Singh had also harboured the other associates of Lawrence Bishnoi. The Special public prosecutor (SPP) for NIA had argued that the accused was arrested after the strong inputs against him that he was also associated with the terror syndicate of Lawrence Bishnoi.

It is further submitted that custodial interrogation of the accused is required to unearth the criminal conspiracy and his link with other co-accused persons. Advocate Amit Sinha appeared on behalf of accused Vikas Singh.

In this case, NIA has already filed a charge sheet against 14 accused persons. During the further investigation, four accused persons connected with the syndicate of Lawrence Bishnoi were arrested and during the investigation, it was revealed that the accused Vikas Singh had harboured two accused persons, who executed the RPG attack on intelligence headquarter in Mohali in May 2022.

The accused is reported to have been involved in many criminal cases including murder, arms act and gangster act, the court noted. NIA also said that during the investigation, it was revealed that the accused, Vikas Singh,a resident of Lucknow in Uttar Pradesh had harboured Deepak Surakhpur and Divyanshu, a resident of Faizabad, who executed the RPG Attack on intelligence headquarters in Mohali in May 2022.

The accused Vikas has confessed that he had given shelter to Deepak Surakhpur and Divyanshu in his house in the village Devgarh, Ayodhya and his flat in Gomti Nagar Vistar, Lucknow, UP, many times, said the agency. NIA also said that the investigation has revealed that Vikas was introduced to Lawrence Bishnoi by Vicky Midhukhera, another associate and friend of Lawrence Bishnoi.

It is alleged that Vikas had connected Divyanshu, already known to him, to the Lawrence Bishnoi syndicate. The duo were also involved in numerous target / contract killings, including of businessman Sanjay Biyani in Nanded and Rana Kandhowalia in Punjab. Vikas Singh also harboured another accused namely Rinku after Rana Kandowalia's murder case. Further, at the beginning of 2020, after the Double murder case in Chandigarh (at the direction of Lawrence) Monu Dagar, Pradhan, Cheema, and Rajan were in Lucknow with Vikas Singh, the agency said. (ANI)

