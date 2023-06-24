Left Menu

Uttar Pradesh: Five of family axed to death in Mainpuri; accused dies by suicide

Man killed his five relatives with a sharp weapon while they were sleeping and later shot himself. The incident occurred between 4.30 am and 5 am early in the morning in Gokulpur Arsara village in Mainpuri district.

ANI | Updated: 24-06-2023 13:09 IST | Created: 24-06-2023 13:09 IST
Uttar Pradesh: Five of family axed to death in Mainpuri; accused dies by suicide
Mainpuri SP Vinod Kumar (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  India
  • India

In a shocking incident, a man killed five of his relatives with an axe while they were sleeping in a village in Uttar Pradesh's Mainpuri district and later shot himself, police said on Saturday. The incident occurred between 4.30 am and 5 am this morning in Gokulpur Arsara village.

The accused Shiv Veer Yadav (30) killed two of his brothers Bhullan Yadav (25) and Sonu Yadav (21) along with 20-year-old Soni, the wife of Sonu Yadav. The accused then killed his 23-year-old brother-in-law Saurabh and his friend Deepak (20). The accused also injured his wife Dolly (24) and his maternal aunt Sushma a resident of Nagla Ramlal police station in Bharthana district, Etawah, police said. Later, he used a countrymade pistol to allegedly shoot himself dead.

Superintendent of Police, Mainpuri, Vinod Kumar said, "The incident is from Gokulpur village. The accused 30-year-old Shiv Veer Yadav's Yesterday his brother got married and the wedding procession returned from Etawah. After dinner, the accused killed his brother Bhullan Yadav, the groom Sonu Yadav and his wife Soni. He then killed his brother-in-law Saurabh and his friend Deepak." Mainpuri SP further said, "After killing his five relatives the accused injured his wife Dolly and aunt Sushma and then shot himself and committed suicide. The reason for committing this heinous crime is not known yet. The bodies have been sent for post-mortem. All officials and a dog squad is present at the spot."

The injured were sent to the District Hospital Mainpuri and the bodies of the dead were sent to the mortuary District Hospital in Mainpuri for a post-mortem Local Police force, In-charge Inspector Kishni, Surveillance Team and Dog Squad are present at the spot.

Further investigation is underway, police said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

