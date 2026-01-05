Swift Justice: Mainpuri Police Nab Second Suspect in High-Stakes Encounter

In a significant development, Uttar Pradesh Police have successfully captured the second suspect involved in the January 1, 2026, snatching incident, following a brief but intense face-off in Mainpuri. The confrontation ended with the suspect sustaining a gunshot wound to his leg before being rushed to the hospital for medical attention.

Authorities reported the recovery of both the motorcycle used in the crime and the stolen earrings. According to Additional Superintendent of Police Arun Kumar Singh, the accused is a known offender with approximately 25 criminal cases previously registered against him. "On January 1, 2026, a couple was accosted by individuals who snatched their earrings and cash, prompting the police to register an FIR and launch an investigation. The first accused was earlier apprehended and jailed," Singh explained, noting today's arrest as a critical breakthrough.

A prior incident in November 2025 at Khurja Nagar saw a police checkpoint turn into a gunfight with four suspects on motorcycles, leading to two injuries. Khurja Circle Officer Purnima Singh confirmed, "During a checkpoint near Kasairu Cut, four individuals on two bikes fired at officers, resulting in an exchange." Two of the perpetrators, identified as Aman from Aligarh and Govind from Kannauj, were apprehended and treated at the Central Medical Commission.