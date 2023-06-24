France's Macron following situation in Russia closely-Elysee
Reuters | Paris | Updated: 24-06-2023 13:25 IST | Created: 24-06-2023 13:18 IST
- Country:
- France
French President Emmanuel Macron is following the situation in Russia closely, the presidential palace said on Saturday.
"We stay focused on the support to Ukraine," the Elysee said.
